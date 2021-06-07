Online Summer Camp: Dad & Son Teach Youth to Invest

*Kevon Chisholm and his 14-year old son, Kamari, are back for the second year to teach an online summer camp that helps young African Americans, ages 12-21, learn about investing in the stock market, cryptocurrency, real estate, and more. The camp, Junior WallStreeters: Empowering Youth with Financial Wellness, will teach students life-long financial education skills and discipline through 10 lessons with an emphasis on African American history and culture.

Kevon, who is Executive Director of Junior Wallstreeters, Inc, comments: “In addition to topics like budgeting, banking, and investing in the stock market, our camp goes beyond others by exploring community wealth building through investment clubs. Simply put, our goal is to teach financial knowledge to eliminate the wealth gap by showing young people how to properly use money as a tool.”

According to the Brookings Institute, the average net worth for African American households is $17,150 compared to $171,000 for white households. Kevon believes that one way African Americans can address these horrific numbers is by becoming more financially literate, which will provide the skills to better use our financial resources.

One student that participated last year wrote:

“I learned the basics of investing in the stock market, savings, and exchange-traded funds (ETF’s). As a young adult, this information is extremely valuable to me, as I will soon embark on my college and professional career.”

In addition to the basic financial literacy camp from last summer, four new sessions have been added to the camp. They are as follows: 1) Advanced Stock Analysis; 2) Introduction to Real Estate Investing; 3) Introduction to Forex; and 4) Introduction to Cryptocurrency. The financial literacy and investing session is a prerequisite for these advanced sessions.

The camps will be held virtually every two weeks for six weeks between June 21st to July 30th from 10am to 3pm and 12pm to 5pm (only Financial Literacy and Investing) with a 1-hour lunch break.

Students must be between the ages of 12-21 and have a computer with Internet access. The cost of a two-week camp session is $300, and this fee includes an electronic student handbook and daily course access.

Junior Wallstreeters, which is a non-profit organization, has secured several scholarships for low-income students to attend the camp. Kevon asserts: “We want to give as many students the opportunity to obtain a financial education regardless of their financial situation.”

To sponsor a camper or to make a donation, visit:

https://donorbox.org/empowering-youth-with-financial-wellness

To register to attend the online summer camp, visit:

www.theblackwallstreeter.com/shop

(Limited spaces available)

For additional information about the camp, visit the official website at TheBlackWallstreeter.com

Kevon Chisolm, Esq. – kevon@theblackwallstreeter.com