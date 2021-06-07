Monday, June 7, 2021
HomeNews
News

Older Brother of Rapper Lil Durk Fatally Shot in Chicago

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Lil Durk, OTF DThang / Twitter

*Lil Durk‘s older brother, OTF DThang, was fatally shot this weekend outside a club in Chicago. 

Here’s more from TMZ:

Cook County officials tell us Dontay Banks Jr. — DThang’s government name — was found deceased on the 7900 block of S. Loomis Blvd. in Chicago, and has been assigned a case number. An autopsy still has to be done to figure out the cause and manner of death. Reports say DThang was shot in the head outside of a nightclub and died on the spot … citing alleged witnesses who say they saw the shooting go down.

DThang, who was 32 at the time of his death, was a rapper but he never reached the status of his more famous brother Durk. 

READ MORE: Mariah Carey Disputes Reports of Her Leaving Jay-Z’s Roc Nation After Blow Up / VIDEO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OTF (@money_making_dthang)

Lil Durk, 28, founder of the Only the Family record label, is known for songs such as “Still Trappin’” and “Should’ve Ducked.” He has worked with hip hop artists including Future, Kevin Gates and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Durk has lost a handful of friends and loved ones recently, including his labelmate King Von, who was shot and killed last year in Atlanta. Additionally, a producer he often collaborated with called Turn Me Up Josh died last week. 

Prior to his killing, DThang posted tributes for Lil Loaded, who died by suicide in May.

“Pray for his family he was young n didn’t no this what come with the game I wish I could have had conversations with him n showed him the ropes about relationships n life pidd,” DThang wrote on May 31. Lil Loaded reportedly killed himself after learning his girlfriend cheated on him. 

At the time of this post, Lil Durk hasn’t said anything publicly about his brother’s death.

Previous articleCompton Almost Elected its First Latino Mayor – Reynaga Loses to Sharif / VIDEO
Next articleFamily of Ohio Boy Who Committed Suicide Over Bullying to Receive $3M from School District
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO