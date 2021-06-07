Older Brother of Rapper Lil Durk Fatally Shot in Chicago

*Lil Durk‘s older brother, OTF DThang, was fatally shot this weekend outside a club in Chicago.

Here’s more from TMZ:

Cook County officials tell us Dontay Banks Jr. — DThang’s government name — was found deceased on the 7900 block of S. Loomis Blvd. in Chicago, and has been assigned a case number. An autopsy still has to be done to figure out the cause and manner of death. Reports say DThang was shot in the head outside of a nightclub and died on the spot … citing alleged witnesses who say they saw the shooting go down.

DThang, who was 32 at the time of his death, was a rapper but he never reached the status of his more famous brother Durk.

READ MORE: Mariah Carey Disputes Reports of Her Leaving Jay-Z’s Roc Nation After Blow Up / VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OTF (@money_making_dthang)

Lil Durk, 28, founder of the Only the Family record label, is known for songs such as “Still Trappin’” and “Should’ve Ducked.” He has worked with hip hop artists including Future, Kevin Gates and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Durk has lost a handful of friends and loved ones recently, including his labelmate King Von, who was shot and killed last year in Atlanta. Additionally, a producer he often collaborated with called Turn Me Up Josh died last week.

Prior to his killing, DThang posted tributes for Lil Loaded, who died by suicide in May.

“Pray for his family he was young n didn’t no this what come with the game I wish I could have had conversations with him n showed him the ropes about relationships n life pidd,” DThang wrote on May 31. Lil Loaded reportedly killed himself after learning his girlfriend cheated on him.

At the time of this post, Lil Durk hasn’t said anything publicly about his brother’s death.