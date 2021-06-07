Monica Opens Up About Endometriosis on Monday’s ‘Daily Blast Live’ / WATCH

*On the Monday, June 7th edition of the nationally syndicated talk show, “Daily Blast Live,” co-hosts Al Jackson, Brandon London and Tory Shulman speak with Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Monica about her recent surgery for endometriosis and why it is important to raise awareness of the disease.

Monica on her second endometriosis surgery and why she is raising awareness of the disease:

“Well, I had never heard of it [endometriosis], just four years ago when I was diagnosed. Endometriosis is extremely painful, and women, monthly, feel like suffering is a part of the deal when you’re a woman. But you find out when you learn about endometriosis that we shouldn’t be in excruciating pain, and you learn that every age can suffer from endometriosis. So, once I was diagnosed, I initially had the first surgery and it was not like the second. The second was very hard. I was in the hospital for a week and I ended up having multiple blood transfusions. But now being on the mend and recovering I’ve become somewhat of an advocate because I want women to know what this disease is and I want them to know that there is hope for them.”

In related news, Monica is urging any of her fans who are currently at odds with their parents or have strained relationships with them to “forgive, love, and start letting go.”

Speaking from a hospital bed following surgery to address her endometriosis, per MadameNoire, the singer shared a video on social media, in which she dished about relationships between parents and children, saying “Your harvest is yours, you reap what you’ve sown. And being kind to other people [and] being loving to other people is important.”

“But whatever it is that you have with your parents,” the singer continued, “even if your parents are not the type of parents you should have in your space every day, forgive them, love them, and start letting that pain go.”

On “Daily Blast Live,” Monica discusses her bout with endometriosis:

