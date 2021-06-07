Meghan, Prince Harry Name Baby Girl After Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II

*Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second child — a baby girl — on Friday.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” read a statement from the couple released on Sunday.

As noted by Page Six, the couple chose a name that honors both Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, and grandmother. Lilibet is Queen Elizabeth’s childhood nickname.

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” the royal couple’s statement continued. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Welcome Baby Daughter – Her Name is Lilibet Diana

Meghan and Harry, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, took to their Archewell website to share a personal message, writing, “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Queen Elizabeth is said to be “delighted” by the birth of Meghan and Harry’s baby girl.

“The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

The couple revealed during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March that they were expecting a baby girl.

“To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?” Harry said.