*Wait! Earlier we reported that Mariah Carey split with her management team at Roc Nation after an “explosive meeting” with Jay-Z. According to The Sun, the stars had a “huge fight” about the future of Carey’s career, which reportedly led her to seek new management.

However, it appears the two remain on good terms despite the rumors. Madame Carey took to Twitter on Monday to shut down claims of a fallout while sharing a video clip from her 1999 collabo with Jay-Z, “Heartbreaker.”

“The only ‘explosive’ situation I’d ever ‘get into’ with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song ‘Heartbreaker’!!” tweeted Carey before referencing Jay-Z’s “Izzo (H.O.V.A.)” lyric. “To the people who make up these lies I say ‘Poof! –Vamoose, sonofa*****’!”

EARLIER WE REPORTED …

*Jay-Z and Mariah Carey have reportedly had a major falling out over the future of her career.

According to the New York Post, MiMi has parted ways with the rapper and his management company, Roc Nation, after a “blazing row” during a meeting.

The songstress signed with Jay-Z in 2017 to manage her career after firing former manager Stella Bulochnikov.

“[Mariah’s] cleaning house. She is getting legitimate people, assistants, a lawyer, and Stella is not happy about it,” an insider told Page Six at the time..

“Previously, there were all kinds of people involved [in her career] and Mariah didn’t even know those people. She had to distance herself from all that and she’s now cleaning house,” the source added.

It seems the singer is cleaning house once again after dumping Jigga, according to the report.

“Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all,” a source close to the situation told The Sun.“She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation. She will formally depart in the next few weeks.

“It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years,” the source added. “But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse. Mariah has been talking to other managers and thinks she has found someone who she feels has full belief in her as she takes her next steps.”

According to the report, Carey is working on “a heavily R&B-influenced album” and another world tour set for 2021.

“Mariah has been talking to other managers and thinks she has found someone who she feels has full belief in her as she takes her next steps,” the source shared. “She isn’t letting this stand in her way.”