Issa Rae Tapped to Voice Spider-Woman in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel

*Issa Rae has joined the cast of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, in which she will voice the character of Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Emmy-nominated actress will star alongside Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld, who will reprise their roles of Miles Morales/Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen, respectively.

Rae, a longtime Spider-Man fan, confirmed the news via Instagram on Friday.

“The way I have loved Spider-Man since the third grade,” she captioned a screenshot of the THR report and shared it on social media. “A dream come true.”

Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson will direct the sequel, while Phil Lord and Chris Miller return as co-writers along with David Callaham, per the report.

READ MORE: Issa Rae Inks 8-Figure TV, Film Deal at WarnerMedia

🚨Calling The Creatives🚨 Episode 1 of #BuildTheTable features advice to help you get started, focusing on the stories you want to tell, and how to push past doubt and rejection. Watch now, exclusively @ https://t.co/uQHk9ifVP2! pic.twitter.com/6UuuviuKbi — HOORAE (@IssaRaePresents) April 21, 2021

We previously reported… Issa has signed a multi-year overall deal with WarnerMedia, the parent of HBO. The “Insecure” star and creator, per TheWrap, has inked a pact that gives HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television exclusive rights to Rae’s film and TV projects, which she will develop through her Hoorae production banner. According to Variety, Rae’s deal is worth $40 million over five years.

“We have been in business with Issa for more than eight years, and we couldn’t be prouder of our collaboration,” Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max, said in a statement Wednesday. “‘Insecure’ was a breakthrough series for HBO, and there is much more on the horizon. This new deal is an opportunity to leverage the strength of WarnerMedia to provide a multitude of platforms for Issa’s formidable talents as a producer and storyteller.”

Rae added: “HBO has been supportive of my work since the very first general meeting I had with Casey in 2012. I’m thrilled to not only spread my creative wings with the network that makes all of my favorite series but also to produce culturally resonant stories with new voices that incite exciting conversations via HOORAE’s expanded relationship with all WarnerMedia platforms.”

In related news, HBO Max has ordered an eight-episode series order to “Rap Sh*to,” from Issa, writer Syreeta Singleton and City Girls hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT. The project will be a half-hour comedy that follows two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group.