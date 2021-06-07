Monday, June 7, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Iguana Killer (PJ Nilaja Patterson) Facing 5 Years After ‘Stand Your Ground’ Defense was Rejected

By Fisher Jack
0

PJ Nilaja Patterson - iguana-stand-your-ground
PJ Nilaja Patterson – iguana

*PJ Nilaja Patterson, a 43-year-old Florida man who beat an iguana to death, now faces 5 years in prison after a judge rejected his defense of the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law — a rule adopted 16 years ago that allows a person who is under attack and reasonably fears death or great bodily harm to use deadly force, even if they could retreat to safety. However, in Patterson’s case the recipient of deadly force was an animal.

It’s reported that on September 2, 2020, Patterson was arrested in Lake Worth after allegedly beating, dragging and kicking a 3-foot iguana and killing it. In his felony animal cruelty case, Patterson claimed self-defense, citing that he feared for his life when the animal attacked him. It should be noted that under state law, people are allowed to kill iguanas, an invasive species, in a quick and humane manner.

However, Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen rejected Patterson’s “Stand Your Ground” claim after prosecutors stated he savagely beat, tormented, tortured, and killed” the 3-foot iguana in a half-hour attack caught on surveillance video. They say the iguana never “posed any real threat” and that Patterson “was not justified in his actions when he kicked this defenseless animal at least 17 times causing its death.” Now, Patterson faces up to 5 years in prison if convicted.

GET MORE NEWS LIKE THIS ON EURWEB: Evelyn Lozada Announces Exit from ‘Basketball Wives’ After 9 Seasons [VIDEO]

Previous articleFacebook Defends Decision to Suspend Trump for Two Years
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Iguana Killer (PJ Nilaja Patterson) Facing 5 Years After ‘Stand Your Ground’ Defense was Rejected

Social Heat

Michelle Obama Shares Her Graduation Pic and Commends Class of 2021

Social Heat

WE REMEMBER: ‘Mod Squad’ Star Clarence Williams lll Dies from Colon Cancer at 81

Social Heat

Chrissy Teigen Leaves Netflix Show – Bullying of Courtney Stoddard Comes Back to Haunt Her

Social Heat

Sick A-hole Who Sucker-punched Asian Woman Has Been Arrested 17 Times – 8 THIS YEAR!

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO