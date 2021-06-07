Monday, June 7, 2021
Florida Man Throws Baby at Cops After Vehicle Chase, Authorities Say (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
florida man throws baby at police
John Henry James III (lower left) allegedly throws baby at police following vehicle chase, June 4, 2021

*A Florida man threw a 2-month-old boy in their direction at the end of a wild vehicle chase near Vero Beach.

A deputy caught the boy, who was unharmed, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, according to NBC News. John Henry James III was in jail with no bail Saturday booked on multiple charges, including battery on an officer and child abuse, according to inmate records. One allegation, aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, means his bail has been revoked, the records indicate.

The pursuit in the community of Gifford took place on the early evening of May 26, but the sheriff’s office released details and edited video Friday.
The chase started when a deputy attempted to stop the suspect for “failure to maintain the lane,” the office said. It lasted about 40 minutes and included James driving a white Nissan SUV that struck an unmarked sheriff’s vehicle, according to authorities. The pursuit got so out of control that law enforcement called off the ground chase and tracked the suspect via helicopter, the sheriff’s office said.

James drove to an apartment complex, stopped and tried to run away, according to the agency. Deputies followed and chased him on foot, the office said. That’s when he allegedly tossed the baby.

Deputies took the suspect to the ground. “He kicked and bit at deputies and struggled when being loaded into the back of a deputy’s cruiser,” the sheriff’s office said. The suspect was taken to a hospital after complaining of complications due to asthma and released to jail June 1, according to officials.

Watch below:

EURPublisher01

