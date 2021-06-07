Estranged Wife of Comedian Gary Owen Calls Him a ‘Deadbeat’ for Not Visiting His Kids in Months

*Gary Owen’s estranged wife Kenya Duke took to social media to blast the comedian after he uploaded a photo of himself in a t-shirt that read “bread-winner.”

As reported by MadameNoire, Duke posted a lengthy response under the post, noting that she was more of the breadwinner throughout their 23 years together. She also claims Gary has not provided any emotional or financial support to their family since April.

Here’s what she had to say:

I have never gone to the media. The media goes looking for the paperwork. I have allowed you to tell your family, friends, and fans any false narrative that you want or need it to be about us, the relationship and our kids. Because I DON’T care or feel a need to defend or explain myself. You and I know what it really is! But when you go and make these dumb passive aggressive posts in these insensitive ass t-shirts, I am triggered and you now have my attention. You haven’t supported us since April 1st. Nothing, nada, zero not electric, water, gas, not insurance (medical, dental, life, car, house, etc.), not groceries, not maintenance for the house, not the gas or maintenance of the cars, not the platinum card I got for us (because you wanted one) and you couldn’t get one (on your own), not the cell phone you had for 23 years; instead you just got another phone number and didn’t pay the bill. All of our bills are attached to my SSN and credit. You have paid the $4500 mortgage that is attached to your SSN and credit (for the 1st time) but that is it.

Peep Gary’s post below that triggered his ex-wife.

Duke added that Owen hasn’t seen their children in months.

You haven’t seen your daughter in over 6 1/2 months, you haven’t seen your son in over 4 months. This is your choice. You do remember us right???? I “guess” we were useful when your content was needed. Or when I allowed you to live your best life while I stayed back with our kids, the house and taking care of the business. This is what it is after 23 years, of being the only one to have your back 100% of the time, wow! The new you is a Mofo. Do you even recognize right anymore? You’ve shown lack of care for me maintaining the financial stability and sole emotional support for our kids. I am the only person that has always protected you and you treat me like this, says more about your character than any of your antics. You are not a good guy, so cut it out and get a shirt that says DEADbEAT. I will let you get back to living your best life…lying, clout chasing, side chicks, and looking for a black celebrity friend group. #igiveyouzeroproblems #noliestold

She added the hashtag #DONTBELATEFORTHECOURTDATE

Duke also addressed Gary’s alleged mistress in Dallas in a now-deleted Instagram post, writing:

“Dallas, TX—I have all your info.

I am going to deal with you in a minute, I am a little busy now.

You can have him but you can’t disrespect me and my kids in the process.

@GaryOwenComedy let her know a storm is coming.”

Duke wants Gary to pay her $44,000 a month in spousal support “to pay credit cards and finance her personal spending,” according to TMZ.