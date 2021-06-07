Monday, June 7, 2021
Did Floyd Mayweather Accidentally Knock Out Logan Paul, But Kept Him Upright to Extend the Fight? (Watch)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul squared off in an eight-round exhibition bout in Miami Gardens, Fl, June 6, 2021 (Getty Images)

*YouTuber Logan Paul somehow survived and went the distance – that’s the entire eight rounds – with Floyd Mayweather Sunday night in a special exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Mayweather landed the majority of a combined 73 punches thrown. Once the larger Paul realized that Mayweather was to quick for him to land a punch, his strategy shifted to tying Mayweather up for the eight rounds. At one point, it appeared that Mayweather knocked out Paul, but kept him upright so that he could go the distance. That clip went viral.

Watch below:


Mayweather and Paul, 26, became the objects of numerous hugging memes on social media, but at least the YouTube sensation will be able to tell his grandkids that he went the distance with an undefeated living legend.

“I want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again,” Paul said. “The fact I’m in here with the GOAT means the odds can be beaten. Everyone can beat the odds and do great things. Floyd Mayweather, it was an honor.”

Watch a recap below:

