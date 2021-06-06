Michelle Obama Shares Her Graduation Pic and Commends Class of 2021

*Ex-FLOTUS Michelle Obama shared her graduation photo of herself online. In a long congratulatory caption, commending the class of 2021 for their achievements during a challenging year spent indoors.

Well-spoken and well-written as always, Obama eloquently opened up about her time as a graduate. She expressed that although she looked forward to the future, there were always lingering doubts.

FULL DISCLOSURE

In a surprising admission, this successful icon confessed that, just like many others who just graduated, she had many insecurities about her abilities to make it as a successful adult.

Obama spoke about education one more… expanding on her experience as a woman of color attending Princeton. Of course, as is well known, Obama did and continues to keep collecting many achievements under her belt. However, she emphasized that this road wasn’t easy, empathizing with the class of 2021.

BEATING THE ODDS

She implied that their ability to reach this imperative milestone while in the middle of a pandemic proves they have true potential. Applauding the young students, she stated:

“In a year defined by so much… loss, you never gave up or called it quits. Instead, you studied. You marched. You kept one another safe.”

Expressing her pride, Obama claimed that they are not only establishing a new world for themselves. Rather, she said, as they move forward, they will provide an extraordinary future for others as well.

TIME TO LEARN

During her last speech as First Lady, Obama chose to encourage young individuals to educate themselves. She pushed them to be determined and focused in their educational endeavors.

She stressed the importance of empowerment through education. During her time in the White House, Obama also implemented a “Reach Higher” initiative that champions higher learning. More details and other news on our website.

