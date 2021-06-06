Chrissy Teigen Leaves Netflix Show – Bullying of Courtney Stoddard Comes Back to Haunt Her

*Amid backlash from the Courtney Stodden bullying controversy, it’s reported that Chrissy Teigen, 35, has exited Mindy Kaling‘s Netflix show “Never Have I Ever,” a comedy following a first-generation Indian American teen, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).

In the show, Teigen was set to voice a role in one episode on the series’ second season. Reports emphasize that Teigen did not get fired, but peacefully dropped out of her planned voice role.

As we previously reported, Stodden, who is non-binary, called out Teigen for harassing them online and telling them to “kill” themself over a decade ago. The cyberbullying came after Stodden married actor Doug Hutchison when they were 16 and he was 60.

Teigen finally issued an apology on May 12 in a lengthy Twitter post. She said, “I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!! I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”

Stodden accepted the apology, but called Teigen out for finally issuing a sorry in an attempt to save her partnerships with Target, Macy’s and more — who eventually dropped her.

