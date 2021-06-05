Monday, June 7, 2021
JeffCars.com’s Car Review: 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

By Jeff Fortson
20210414_164706
2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody (Photo Credit: JeffCars.com)

Highlight: This rear-wheel drive Hellcat is the most powerful mass-produced Charger, pushing out 797-horsepower.

Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $86,865 (Base Model$71,490)

Seating Capacity: 5

Standard Safety Features: airbags; ABS; rear camera; rear audible sensors; and an electronic blind spot with cross path detection

Standard Equipment: 20-inch carbon aluminum wheels; all season performance tires; a launch assist system; anti-spin differential rear axle; Brembo brakes; red brake calipers; an adaptive dampening suspension; driving modes; a performance shift indicator; red brake calipers; a remote starter system; 200-mph speedometer; an in car Wi-Fi system; heated/ventilated power front seats; memory setting for seats, radio and exterior mirrors; a leather wrapped steering wheel; a heated steering wheel; single scoop hood air intake; and a performance tire

Options: Redeye badging; 220-MPH speedometer; Satin black Dodge tail lamp; SRT power chiller; carbon suede interior package; a suede headliner; real carbon fiber interior accents; navigation system; SiriusXM 5-year travel/traffic subscription; red seats; Z-rated 20-in tires; Granite wheels; and a gas guzzler tax

Standard Audio On Test Vehicle: a 6-speaker Alpine audio system with SiriusXM

Bluetooth Connectivity: Standard

USB Connectivity: Standard

Apple/Android Connectivity: Standard

Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty: 3 years or 36,000 miles

Powertrain Warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles

20210419_155917
6.2-liter, 8-cylinder engine/797-horsepower (Photo Credit: JeffCars.com)

Standard Engine/Horsepower: 6.2-liter, 8-cylinder engine/797-hp

Recommended Fuel: Regular

Standard Fuel Mileage: 12-city/21-hwy

For more photos and to continue reading the review, click here.

About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com:

Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. and Canada. The 30-minute weekly show, which is in its fifth season, airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials. The program consists of in-depth one-on-one conversations with many of today’s industry pioneers and influencers.

For upcoming shows, car reviews, car-buying tips, recall updates and car reviews, visit JeffCars.com. Follow him on twitter @ JeffCars.

Jeff Fortson

