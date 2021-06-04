Friday, June 4, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Business

VIDEO: Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks Among U.S. Companies to Join ‘Black Boardroom Initiative’

By EURPublisher01
0

*Amazon, Microsoft and Starbucks have joined an initiative aiming to boost African American representation in the boardroom of U.S. companies.

The Black Boardroom Initiative was launched to increase the number of black corporate board members on S&P 500 boards to one in eight by 2028, law firm Perkins Coie announced Wednesday. Perkins Coie is spearheading the initiative with support from Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks, RealNetworks, Zillow, F5 and Deloitte.

“Corporate leaders, shareholders, and employees are looking to CEOs and company boards to take meaningful actions against racism and to promote greater diversity within their leadership ranks,” Bill Malley, Perkins Coie’s managing partner, said in a statement. “It all starts with the board. The Black Boardroom Initiative aims to address this equity challenge by increasing racial and ethnic diversity on corporate boards.”

The plan seeks to reach one-in-eight representation to mirror the percentage of Black Americans in the United States, according to Perkins Coie. Nearly 40% of S&P 500 companies didn’t have a single black board member as of 2019, the firm said.

Previous articleMonica Talks Reflection, Forgiveness and Being Intentional with SiriusXM’s ‘Mike Muse Show’ [WATCH]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO