TV One Announces Star-Studded June Programming for Black Music Month

*TV One has announced its slate of programming for Black Music Month, which includes encore episodes of its documentary series “Unsung.”

Per Urban Hollywood 411, the cable network will bring back episodes of Unsung featuring Shanice, Lloyd, Hezekiah Walker, Marvin Sapp, Chanté Moore and others. The June lineup will also feature performances from Alicia Keys: Live in LA; Black Star Live At The Vienne Jazz Festival, and Gregory Porter Live at Nice Jazz Festival.

Below is TV One’s full Black Music Month programming.

Did you know June is Black Music Month? We’re celebrating the voices of West Coast R&B! From Michel’le and Brandy to Tyrese and Tony! Toni! Toné! Look inside for a ride to the west side! Who is your favorite West Coast singer?https://t.co/BsT74MH57I — TV One (@tvonetv) June 3, 2021

SUNDAY, JUNE 6, 2021

Gregory Porter Live at Nice Jazz Festival at 5:30 p.m. ET

Alicia Keys: Live in LA at 7:00 p.m. ET

Black Star Live Vienne Jazz Festival at 8:00 p.m. ET

Unsung: Shanice at 10:00 p.m. ET

Unsung: Lloyd at 11:00 p.m. ET

SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021

Unsung: Music in the Movement, ep. 1 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Unsung: Music in the Movement, ep. 2 at 5:00 p.m. ET

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16, 2021

Unsung: Hezekiah Walker at 8:00 p.m. ET

Unsung: Marvin Sapp at 9:00 p.m. ET

Unsung: David Hollister at 10:00 p.m. ET

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23, 2021

Unsung: Chante Moore at 8:00 p.m. ET

Unsung: Michel’le at 9:00 p.m. ET

Unsung: The Boys at 10:00 p.m. ET

Unsung: Jon B at 11:00 p.m. ET