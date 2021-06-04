‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Widow Von’Du Vapes During Her Arrest for Domestic Assault (Watch)

*Video showing “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Widow Von’Du’s recent domestic violence arrest, where she takes an offered vape from a bystander while handcuffed, has gone viral.

Von’Du was booked for first and second degree domestic assault after allegedly knocking her partner out cold, leaving him in need of 14 stitches in his face and head.

In newly-obtained footage of her arrest shared by TMZ, Von’Du claims she was merely defending herself against a man who tried to violate her in her own Kansas City, Missouri apartment, and that her arrest is only because the victim is a white man. Von’Du said she asked the man five times to leave her place, adding, “Someone else would not understand his privilege does not extend to my apartment.” She continued, “And, just because his ass got beat up because he would not leave … I’m being arrested.”

At one point, someone in the crowd of bystanders offers Von’Du a vape. Because she is handcuffed, they place it in front of her mouth, and she pauses her rant to inhale, then continues talking without missing a beat.

As police were placing her into their van, she demanded cops strap her down because she didn’t want there to be any doubts about her possibly resisting police. She said, “I’m not about to be the next one that we march for.”

Watch below: