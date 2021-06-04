Porsha Williams’ Fiancé Simon Guobadia Claims Estranged Wife Falynn Cheated and is Pregnant by the Other Man (Video)

*The drama surrounding Porsha Williams’ fiance Simon Guobadia and his estranged wife Falynn Guobadia has taken yet another turn.

On Thursday, Simon took to Instagram with claims that Falynn cheated on him and is currently pregnant with another man’s child. Those shots were in response to a video Falynn posted teasing her first interview about their failed relationship and Simon’s current engagement to her former friend, Williams.

“The Face of Cheating Wife…” said Simon, 57, alongside a post of the interview trailer. He further claimed that Falynn had an affair with an Atlanta entrepreneur, whom he identified by his Instagram handle. The two are having a child together, Simon alleged, and living in a home on Simon’s dime.

“Let’s start with why I filed for divorce,” Simon wrote. “Let’s start with who she cheated with and currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for — post divorce. … This is how your generosity gets twisted. Let’s get started there.”

Falynn was asked about the rumors that she cheated on Simon in her upcoming interview, which was conducted by YouTuber Adam Newell. In the minute-long sneak peek shared on social media, the 31-year-old model alleged to Newell, “Simon doesn’t get caught unless Simon wants to be caught.” Simon previously maintained that he did not cheat on Falynn, and offered $50,000 to anyone with receipts proving otherwise.

Asked if she “resents” being friends with Williams, Falynn told Newell, “I meant what I said when I took my vows.”

“It hurts, it hurts like hell,” she says in the next clip, wiping back tears.

Watch the promo and read Simon's comment below:

Simon and Falynn married in June 2019, and announced their split on April 22. Less than a month later, Simon announced that he and Williams, 39, were engaged after a month of dating. He and Falynn have yet to finalize their divorce, though they reached a settlement in April, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Falynn has only publicly addressed her estranged husband’s new relationship in a statement. “I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support,” she said. “At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you.”

This will be the second marriage for Williams. She shares 2-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena with ex fiancé Dennis McKinley.