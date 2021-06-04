Parents of Pop Smoke’s Accused Killer Requests Audience with Slain Rappers Mother

*Christopher Walker’s defense attorney made the announcement Thursday after the family requested that they speak with the family of Pop Smoke.

As reported by The Jasmine Brand, attorney Christopher Darden added that Pop Smoke’s family may not be ready to meet with Walker’s family due to the sensitive nature involving both of their sons.

“The Walker family has asked me to contact the victim’s family so that they might speak privately. I hope to reach out to the family soon. They might need time. I will also understand if the family is not inclined to have that conversation. Everything we have done and said has been done and said while keeping in mind the great respect we have for the victim and the victim’s family.” Darden told the New York Daily News.

The slain rapper’s mother, Audrey Jackson, said in response that she doesn’t have time to make a decision due to her career obligations as a teacher as the school year is coming to a close.

GET MORE NEWS ON EURWEB LIKE THIS: VIDEO: Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks Among U.S. Companies to Join ‘Black Boardroom Initiative’