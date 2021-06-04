Friday, June 4, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Parents of Pop Smoke’s Accused Killer Requests Audience with Slain Rappers Mother

By Fisher Jack
0

Pop Smoke - Getty
Pop Smoke – Getty

*Christopher Walker’s defense attorney made the announcement Thursday after the family requested that they speak with the family of Pop Smoke.

As reported by The Jasmine Brand, attorney Christopher Darden added that Pop Smoke’s family may not be ready to meet with Walker’s family due to the sensitive nature involving both of their sons.

“The Walker family has asked me to contact the victim’s family so that they might speak privately. I hope to reach out to the family soon. They might need time. I will also understand if the family is not inclined to have that conversation. Everything we have done and said has been done and said while keeping in mind the great respect we have for the victim and the victim’s family.” Darden told the New York Daily News.

The slain rapper’s mother, Audrey Jackson, said in response that she doesn’t have time to make a decision due to her career obligations as a teacher as the school year is coming to a close.

GET MORE NEWS ON EURWEB LIKE THIS: VIDEO: Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks Among U.S. Companies to Join ‘Black Boardroom Initiative’

Previous articleVanessa Bryant Calls Out Nike Over Leak of Sneakers She Designed to Honor Late Daughter Gianna
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO