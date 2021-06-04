Friday, June 4, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Lizzo Reacts to New TikTok Trend: Mustard on Watermelon [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

lizzo

*Lizzo has jumped onboard with TikTok’s latest trend — mustard on watermelon. 

The singer-turned extreme exhibitionist shared a video of herself eating a slice of watermelon with French’s mustard, and the clip garnered over 21.9 million views on the platform.

As reported by New York Post, Lizzo was inspired to try the combo after seeing a clip by TikTok user @yayayayummy, who said the “tangy, vinegary” mustard pairs perfectly with watermelon’s “sweet juiciness.”

“Welcome to ‘Is It Buzzing Or Is It Disgusting?’ ” says Lizzo in the video. She drizzles a slice of melon with the mustard, takes a bite — and appears to be unimpressed. Watch the moment via the clip below. 

READ MORE: Joe Brown Calls Cardi B ‘Street Walking Hoe’ and Lizzo a ‘Hippo Who Shouldn’t Be Twerking’ (Video)

@lizzo#stitch with @yayayayummy ummmm I ended up just eating it w tajin 🤭

♬ original sound – lizzo

Previous article‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Widow Von’Du Vapes During Her Arrest for Domestic Assault (Watch)
Next articleDancer Catches Fire at Diddy’s ATL Party, ‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin Slams Caged Tiger
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO