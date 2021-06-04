Lizzo Reacts to New TikTok Trend: Mustard on Watermelon [WATCH]

*Lizzo has jumped onboard with TikTok’s latest trend — mustard on watermelon.

The singer-turned extreme exhibitionist shared a video of herself eating a slice of watermelon with French’s mustard, and the clip garnered over 21.9 million views on the platform.

As reported by New York Post, Lizzo was inspired to try the combo after seeing a clip by TikTok user @yayayayummy, who said the “tangy, vinegary” mustard pairs perfectly with watermelon’s “sweet juiciness.”

“Welcome to ‘Is It Buzzing Or Is It Disgusting?’ ” says Lizzo in the video. She drizzles a slice of melon with the mustard, takes a bite — and appears to be unimpressed. Watch the moment via the clip below.

