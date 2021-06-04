Facebook Says Trump is Suspended Until Jan. 2023; Then They Will Reconsider

*On Friday, Facebook said it will suspend former President Donald Trump‘s account for at least two years.

The firm plans to suspend Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts two years, beginning on the initial suspension date of January 7, 2021.

They made the official decision after concluding that he [allegedly] stoked violence ahead of the deadly Jan.6 insurrection. They noted that it will only be reinstated “if conditions permit,” Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, wrote in a blog post Friday,

“We are today announcing new enforcement protocols to be applied in exceptional cases such as this, and we are confirming the time-bound penalty consistent with those protocols which we are applying to Mr. Trump’s accounts.”

He added:

“If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded.”

