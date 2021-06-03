Thursday, June 3, 2021
HomeRelationshipsFamily - Parenting - Births
Family - Parenting - Births

Resurfaced Clip of Venus Williams’ Father Going Off on White Interviewer Goes Viral

By Ny MaGee
0

venus williams naomi
Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka via Twitter

*A resurfaced clip of Venus Williams father calling out a reporter during an interview when she was a teenager has gone viral after Naomi Osaka’s decision to withdraw from the French Open.

Earlier we reported that Osaka was fined $15,000 for NOT speaking to the press after her match at the French Open on Sunday. She later withdrew from the tournament and cited her mental health as the reason for the move. 

“I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris,” she wrote on Twitter. “I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly.”

Osaka went on to explain that she has had bouts of depression since the 2018 US Open, and that she gets “huge waves of anxiety” before she speaks to the media.

“I get really nervous and find it stressful to always engage and give you the best answers I can,” she wrote. “So here in Paris I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious so I thought it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences.”

READ MORE: Venus Williams Teams with K-Swiss for New ‘Glow Up’ Collection

Her withdrawal was met with support from fans and fellow players, and some criticism. Amid the fallout, a clip of a young Venus Williams being questioned about her confidence has resurfaced on Twitter and it has racked up over five million views.

Here’s more from MSN:

Recorded in 1995 for ABC News’ Day One, the interview took place shortly after Williams had turned professional in October 1994 at the age of 14.

Asked by John McKenzie whether she can beat her next opponent, Williams replies smiling: “I know I can beat her.”

“You know you can beat her?,” McKenzie quips back, sounding somewhat surprised by the response.

“Very confident.”

Nodding along, Williams agrees.

“I’m very confident,” she says.

McKenzie then probes Williams’ confidence again.

“You say it so easily. Why?”

“Cause I believe it,” she replies.

At this moment, the interview is interrupted by Richard Williams, who abruptly cuts off the interviewer.

“What she said […] she said it with so much confidence the first time,” he says referring to his daughter’s initial reply.

“But you keep going on and on.”

Williams then admonishes McKenzie against asking the same question again.

“You’ve got to understand that you’re dealing with an image of a 14-year-old child. And this child gonna be out there playing when your old a** and me gonna be in the grave,” he says.

“When she say something, we done told you what’s happening. You’re dealing with a little Black kid, and let her be a kid,” Williams says.

“She done answered it with a lot of confidence. Leave that alone!”

When Venus was recently asked for her thoughts on Osaka’s withdrawal, she explained how she and her sister Serena Williams have dealt with media scrutiny.

“For me, personally, how I deal with it was that I know every single person asking me a question can’t play as well as I can and never will,” she told reporters following her straight-sets loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round of the French Open.

“So no matter what you say or what you write, you’ll never light a candle to me.

“That’s how I deal with it. But each person deals with it differently.”

Watch the moment below.

Previous articleOrganizer Cuts Vet’s Mic As He Explained Black History Ties to Memorial Day: ‘It Wasn’t Relevant to Our Program’ (Watch)
Next article‘Beyond the Pole’ Season 2 Exclusive Clip: Magic City Changed My Life! [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO