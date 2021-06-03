Organizer Cuts Vet’s Mic As He Explained Black History Ties to Memorial Day: ‘It Wasn’t Relevant to Our Program’ (Watch)

*Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter spoke at a Memorial Day event in Hudson, Ohio, but the mic went out during a very specific segment of his address.

He thought a technical glitch had caused his mic to stop working as he explained the role Black people played in establishing Memorial Day. But no. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, organizers cut his mic on purpose because they didn’t want him talking about that at their event.

Kemter was attempting to acknowledge the group of freed Black people who were among the first to commemorate what came to be known as Memorial Day after the surrender of the Confederacy in 1865. The Beacon Journal reports that an organizer, Cindy Suchan, had reviewed Kemter’s speech before his address and asked him to remove that section. When she heard him begin to speak about it anyway, she decided to cut him off.

Watch below:

Suchan told the newspaper that the section “was not relevant to our program for the day” and that the “theme of the day was honoring Hudson veterans.”

Kemter said he was disappointed that organizers would try to censor his freedom of speech, remarking: “This is not the same country I fought for.”