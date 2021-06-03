Meet Kylee D. Allen, Breakout Star in Berry Jenkin’s ‘The Underground Railroad’ [EUR Exclusive]

*We caught up with 11-year-old actress Kylee D. Allen to dish about her breakthrough role in Amazon’s “The Underground Railroad,” series directed by Barry Jenkins.

Per press release, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, the historical fiction narrative is about a woman’s journey escaping slavery. Kylee portrays ‘Molly,’ one of the three children featured in this powerful story which was adapted by Academy Award-winning producer/director Barry Jenkins.

Influenced by her love of all things Disney and Nickelodeon, the Atlanta native knew that she wanted to be in front of the camera by the age of six and has been working in commercials and modeling ever since that time.

In an exclusive interview with EURweb.com, Allen gushed about being a part of this prestigious project, her family’s support of her acting goals, and what she learned doing research about this vital moment in American history. Check out our conversation via the clip below.