Dreezy Explains Why Her Boyfriend Jacquees Attacked a Man in Mexico [WATCH]

*Dreezy has responded to the fan reaction over a video of her boyfriend attacking a man during their trip to Mexico.

The viral clip shows R&B singer Jacquees attacking a man, and it was filmed by a fan watching from a balcony. As reported by Uproxx, Chicago rapper Dreezy quickly logged onto Instagram to explain the situation on Live. She claims Jacquees was defending her after an altercation between the two men escalated.

“A grown man put his hands on me yesterday,” she said. “That man y’all seen on the floor punched me in my face yesterday over some stuff he had going on with Jacquees. They had their little altercation, I walked up to see what was going on, and I got swung on. Jacquees did what he had to do. He bodyslammed that n****, kicked him in his face… that’s why he was on the floor. I didn’t even get to touch the n****. That’s why y’all see me get mad and throw my shoe because security was pulling me back, y’all know how it is when it’s an altercation.”

Watch the clip with Dreezy’s explanation below.

