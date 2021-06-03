Brooke Bailey, Brittish Williams, Angel Brinks and DJ Duffey Returning to ‘Basketball Wives’

*VH1 is shaking up the “Basketball Wives” roster! Hot on the heels of news that veteran cast member Evelyn Lozada is leaving the show, HipHollywood has learned exclusively that the network is bringing back some familiar faces to the franchise.

Brooke Bailey, Brittish Williams, DJ Duffey and Angel Brinks have all been given offers to return for season 10. We’re told the four ladies have all said yes and filming is set start soon.

They will join cast members Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, Jennifer Williams and twins Nia and Noria Dorsey.

Per the source, executive producer Shaunie O’Neal will appear in a limited capacity and “is focused on creating new and fresh content through her production deal with the network.”

Bailey, Williams, Duffey and Brinks all appeared on previous seasons of the spinoff series “Basketball Wives LA.”

A source close to production also revealed that “Basketball Wives” alum Brandi Maxiell may also rejoin the series for season 10. Maxiell was a cast member on “Basketball Wives LA” and appeared on season 6 of “Basketball Wives.”

