Thursday, June 3, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Brooke Bailey, Brittish Williams, Angel Brinks and DJ Duffey Returning to ‘Basketball Wives’

By Fisher Jack
0

Brooke Bailey_Brittish_Williams_Angel_Brinks_DJ_Duffey_Returning_To_Basketball_Wives*VH1 is shaking up the “Basketball Wives” roster! Hot on the heels of news that veteran cast member Evelyn Lozada is leaving the show, HipHollywood has learned exclusively that the network is bringing back some familiar faces to the franchise.

Brooke Bailey, Brittish Williams, DJ Duffey and Angel Brinks have all been given offers to return for season 10. We’re told the four ladies have all said yes and filming is set start soon.

They will join cast members Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, Jennifer Williams and twins Nia and Noria Dorsey.

Per the source, executive producer Shaunie O’Neal will appear in a limited capacity and “is focused on creating new and fresh content through her production deal with the network.”

Bailey, Williams, Duffey and Brinks all appeared on previous seasons of the spinoff series “Basketball Wives LA.”

THERE’S MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: After Celtics Promote Brad Stevens A SUPER PISSED Stephen A. Smith Walked Off the Set of ‘First Take’

Basketball WivesA source close to production also revealed that “Basketball Wives” alum Brandi Maxiell may also rejoin the series for season 10. Maxiell was a cast member on “Basketball Wives LA” and appeared on season 6 of “Basketball Wives.”

Get the rest of this story at Hip Hollywood.

Previous articleTiffany Haddish to Play Olympic Tack & Field Star Florence Griffith Joyner a/k/a Flo-Jo
Next articleThe World’s First International Black Heritage + History Month launched June 1
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO