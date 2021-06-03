‘Beyond the Pole’ Season 2 Exclusive Clip: Magic City Changed My Life! [WATCH]

*WE tv’s jaw-dropping series “Beyond the Pole” returns for an explosive season two set to premiere Thursday, June 3 at 10 PM ET, and we have an exclusive clip of the new episode — which finds Gigi talking about her start as a dancer. Watch the moment via the clip above.

Per press release, this season, Ms. Dime, Angel Kake, Empress, Lyric, Virgo, Gigi Maguire, Ya Ya, Treasure, and Milk Marie “Pinky” are dealing with a world that is changing along with their businesses. Everyone is feeling the stress of quarantine, staying masked-up, healthy, and keeping the bills paid in this new COVID reality. Now that the city of Atlanta has reopened, the women face these challenges as well as the pressure on their friendships, relationships and professional lives.

Friendships are tested, finances are strapped, but through the turmoil, laughter and tears, these ladies are the ultimate survivors and their stories prove there is never a dull moment in the hustle.

Always hustling, the women embark on their own individual journeys to transition from the club and establish new and better lives. However, with these changes come secrets and a web of lies the women have kept hidden from the world, and sometimes from themselves.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, a shocking secret sparks gossip, putting Empress in the hot seat. Dime struggles to make friends with the ladies while trying to keep her new business afloat. A tea party spirals out of control when a rift between best friends comes to a head.

Executive produced by Lauren Gellert and Ashley McFarlin Buie for WE tv alongside show creator and executive producer Shante Paige, of She’s A Movement Media Group for Sonic Dog, LLC.

About Beyond the Pole

Behind the scenes look at Atlanta’s hottest dancers—facing a fierce & fiery mentor on the hustle to financial freedom, the stakes have never been higher in their journey to move Beyond the Pole.