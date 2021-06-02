Wednesday, June 2, 2021
WATCH: A Conversation with Cam Anthony, Winner of Season 20 of ‘The Voice’ [EUR Exclusive]

By Ny MaGee
The Voice - Season 20
THE VOICE — “Live Finale” Episode 2014B — Pictured: Cam Anthony — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

*We caught up with Cam Anthony, the winner of Season 20 of “The Voice” to dish about how his life has changed since winning NBC’s popular music competition, and what’s next for the North Philadelphia native. 

Per press release, Cam turned to music as an escape from the violence and crime he faced in the city. He learned at an early age how to control his voice and honed his skills in the church choir. At 11, Cam’s life changed forever after a video of him singing a Bruno Mars song went viral. Cam was later invited to open for Patti LaBelle, perform on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” and even perform at the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll. At 12, Cam was signed by Dr. Dre. and spent the rest of his teen years recording and performing. His contract ended recently, but Cam is ready to take full control of his artistry and continue making a name for himself on “The Voice” stage.

Get into our conversation with Cam below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

