Raven-Symoné Celebrates Losing 28 Pounds ‘I Got a Whole Different Face Going On’ [VIDEO]

*Raven-Symoné is sharing her weight loss journey with her fans and followers on social media and she recently posted a clip on Instagram in which she proudly celebrates losing 28 pounds.

Per Yahoo, while her announcement was met with support from her fans, the former Disney star did catch a bit of heat from people who prefer that she embraces being a fluff puff.

“Just so you guys know, I am 28 lbs. down. I lost a s— ton of weight,” Raven stated in the video, in which she is seen riding in a car alongside her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday.

“Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin,” she added. “You see that chin? If you all watch ‘Raven’s Home’ literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It’s a whole pounds down journey.”

READ MORE: Raven-Symoné Weds Girlfriend Miranda Pearman-Maday in Backyard Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raven-Symoné (@ravensymone)

She then revealed that she started fasting in an effort to continue losing weight. “Right now I’m doing a 48-hour fast,” she said, “so we’re on that journey right now.”

Many of Raven’s followers had plenty to say about her wanting to get her body in the fittest shape possible.

“Gonna have to unfollow for the weight loss plan… I am in eating disorder recovery, and it’s triggering and sad to watch people buy into diet culture,” one person commented. “Hope you find sustainable living outside of this ‘pounds down’ mentality.”

“You always looked beautiful. But I can tell by how excited you are to announce that you lost nearly 30 pounds, that you didn’t already know that,” someone else wrote. “Diet culture has you by the neck, and instead of accepting it, you should fight back. You’re quite literally starving yourself to lose weight and that is just so sad. You don’t need to resort to such extremities in order to fit society’s f——- up perception of beauty. Eat. Enjoy your life.”

“This sh— is cringe,” another person added, while another wrote, “Celebrities really need to start considering how harmful it is when they post shit like this. You’re basically saying that it’s OK to starve yourself in the name of losing weight because being skinny is the key to happiness. But it’s not. Thanks for coming to my TED Talk.”

Hear more from Raven about her weight loss milestone via the Instagram clip above.