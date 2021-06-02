Popeyes Investigates ‘Anti-White’ Sign Posted at Lake St. Louis Location [VIDEO]

*Police in Lake St. Louis launched a criminal investigation over a racist poster outside a Popeye’s drive-thru in the city.

Per Fox 2 Now, authorities say the restaurant and its employees had nothing to do with the sign that read: “This restaurant is under new management and will reserve the right to refuse service to white people. We apologize for any inconvenience. Signed, General Manager, Mason.”

As reported by SandraRose.com, local journalist Russell Kinsaul took a photo of the sign and posted it on his Facebook page.

“We are currently working and investigating a trespassing and possibly a related vandalism case which occurred at Popeyes located at 6475 Ronald Reagan Drive in Lake Saint Louis,” according to a police statement. “Earlier this month, several drive through menu signs were spray-painted. Today, unknown subjects posted an inappropriate sign on the drive-thru window, unbeknownst to the business.”

“I couldn’t believe that someone would think that was okay,” Lake St. Louis resident Don said.

“I saw it all over Snapchat,” said Abbigail Reed, a Popeye’s customer, according to the report. “I just think it’s kind of immature for someone to put it on there.”

The sign was replaced Wednesday with one that read, “Sorry For The Inconvenience We’re Closed For The Day We Will Be Back Tomorrow.”

The Popeye’s location locked its doors for a full day on Wednesday.

“It’s a very sad thought that people even came up with a joke like that,” said Popeye’s customer Marc Fritsche Jr.. “I just hope we can put a more positive input on life and kind of be more together instead of pushing farther apart. It’s pretty sad.”

Popeye’s issued the following statement on Thursday: “We have been made aware of the situation and are investigating the matter immediately. This type of behavior does not align with our brand values and we take such allegations very seriously. The Franchise is cooperating with local authorities regarding this ongoing investigation.”

The company reportedly examined surveillance video but was unable to identify the individual responsible for the racist sign.

“We are asking for assistance identifying those subjects. Anyone with any information please contact the Lake Saint Louis Police Department at 636-625-8018,” the department posted on Facebook.

Check out the video report on the incident above.