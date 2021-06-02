Wednesday, June 2, 2021
HomeNewscrime
crime

Fla. Airman Accused of Raping 11-Year-Old Alabama Girl He Met Online

By Ny MaGee
0

Keith Williams
via New York Daily News: Keith Williams

*A U.S. Airman stationed at Hurlburt Field in Okaloosa County, Florida, allegedly used a dating app to connect with an 11-year-old girl and then traveled to Alabama where he raped her. 

Keith Williams, 25, has been charged with first-degree rape, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child, per PEOPLE. The Northwest Florida Daily News reports that an investigation was launched after the victim’s father intercepted a friend request from Williams to his daughter.

The father, pretending to be his daughter, responded with “Do I know you?” he wrote on Feb. 12, according to the affidavit. Williams responded with “(Name redacted) from Badoo?” He then detailed what the victim was wearing the day they allegedly had sex in her backyard in Decatur. “Ima definitely marry you in the future lol,” Williams wrote.

READ MORE: Florida Rep. Val Demings to Run for Senate Against Marco Rubio

jail - black man-in-handcuffs1

When confronted by her parents, she admitted that the encounter happened in October 2020.

The child told authorities that she “began chatting with Williams after she met him online via a dating app called Badoo,” and that they eventually met up and had sex in the backyard of her family’s home. Based on her confession, a rape investigation was launched, according to the NWF Daily News.

Authorities believe Williams “traveled to Decatur and engaged in an unlawful sex act with the child.” He was arrested in Florida on April 20 and extradited to Decatur. He was released on a $60,000 bond at the end of May. Williams was reportedly placed in the custody of the Air Force and has been barred from leaving Alabama, according to the report. 

Williams has not entered a plea.

Previous articleSabrina Peterson Reacts to T.I. Laughing at Her Apology Request
Next articleBLIND ITEM: A+list QB is Cheating On His Celebrity Wife
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO