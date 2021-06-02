Fla. Airman Accused of Raping 11-Year-Old Alabama Girl He Met Online

*A U.S. Airman stationed at Hurlburt Field in Okaloosa County, Florida, allegedly used a dating app to connect with an 11-year-old girl and then traveled to Alabama where he raped her.

Keith Williams, 25, has been charged with first-degree rape, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child, per PEOPLE. The Northwest Florida Daily News reports that an investigation was launched after the victim’s father intercepted a friend request from Williams to his daughter.

The father, pretending to be his daughter, responded with “Do I know you?” he wrote on Feb. 12, according to the affidavit. Williams responded with “(Name redacted) from Badoo?” He then detailed what the victim was wearing the day they allegedly had sex in her backyard in Decatur. “Ima definitely marry you in the future lol,” Williams wrote.

When confronted by her parents, she admitted that the encounter happened in October 2020.

The child told authorities that she “began chatting with Williams after she met him online via a dating app called Badoo,” and that they eventually met up and had sex in the backyard of her family’s home. Based on her confession, a rape investigation was launched, according to the NWF Daily News.

Authorities believe Williams “traveled to Decatur and engaged in an unlawful sex act with the child.” He was arrested in Florida on April 20 and extradited to Decatur. He was released on a $60,000 bond at the end of May. Williams was reportedly placed in the custody of the Air Force and has been barred from leaving Alabama, according to the report.

Williams has not entered a plea.