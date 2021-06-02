Wednesday, June 2, 2021
ESPN Hires Emmy Winner Brian Custer as New SportsCenter Host

By Ny MaGee
Brian Custer

*ESPN has added popular broadcaster Brian Custer as the new SportsCenter host, and he will also call college football and basketball for the network. 

Per MSN, Emmy-winning Custer, 49, most recently worked at Fox Sports after a 10-year stint at SNY. He spent time in Dallas covering the Cowboys and Mavericks, and also serves as host for Showtime Championship Boxing, which he will continue after his move to ESPN.

Custer spoke to Jerry Carino of Asbury Park Press  about this move to SportsCenter:

“It’s exciting, getting the opportunity to anchor an iconic brand like SportsCenter and call games at ESPN,” Custer said via phone Tuesday. “It doesn’t get any bigger than that.”

…“When I was a teen, I was like, ‘Man, I want to be on SportsCenter,’” Custer said. “When I started my broadcasting career it was without question on my vision board.”

He will continue his role as host for Showtime Championship Boxing and plans to remain in Wyckoff.

“We’ll try to work it out where I can do SportsCenter for a number of days in a row so I’m not going back and forth.”

Custer will join SportsCenter in July. 

“If there was one request I made with ESPN, it was can you please get me a Seton Hall game if the opportunity arises?” Custer said. “It may take me a little bit longer to build up a new streak now, because I may only get one game a year.”

Details about Custer’s SportsCenter schedule “still have to be worked out because I’ll be on the road, too,” he said. “The opportunities are endless there. That’s what really entices me most.”

“Fox Sports was great for me professionally, and I learned so much from working with so many good people there,” Custer said. “I am going to miss them, and I will miss the Seton Hall Pirates because they made it special when it came to college basketball season. I thoroughly looked forward to college basketball season because of Seton Hall.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

