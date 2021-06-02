Wednesday, June 2, 2021
DC Man Reunites With Pepper-Sprayed Protesters He Sheltered During BLM Protests (Watch)

Rahul Dubey

*One year ago, Rahul Dubey opened his door on Swann Street to Garrett Reaves, Jorge Fuentes and roughly 60 other people, all strangers, while they were protesting against police brutality and systemic racism. They saw each other again on Tuesday.

“We’ve been a collective since June 1 last year, marking our one year anniversary today,” Dubey said.

Video of crowds trying to avoid police officers who were enforcing a 6 p.m. curfew that day went viral. “They started moving in, beating people with clubs, pepper spraying,” Reaves recalled. “And [Dubey] was one of the few people on the street that opened his door.”

One demonstrator shot another video showing protesters coughing from mace they said police were spraying.

Protesters waited inside Dubey’s house overnight, avoiding arrest and finally walking out at 6 a.m. once the curfew was lifted.

“Rahul helped us that night by opening his door and allowing us to come together for what’s right,” Reaves said.

Watch their reunion below:

