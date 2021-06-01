*Memorial Day, which we just celebrated, marks the unofficial start of summer. People are leaving the confines of their houses and getting out to mingle. Some people are still wearing protective masks. Others have thrown caution to the wind and are up in each other’s faces like they’re making up for lost time.

Before you forget the lessons learned about race relations in America over the last twelve months as if it was just a bad dream there’s a book you should read to put it into perspective: “White Trash: The 400 Year History of Race In America” explains how European colonizers who came to America were bottom feeders of their European society.

According to the book’s author Nancy Isenberg these bottom feeders didn’t know how to build anything. They couldn’t develop the land and they had no work ethic. So they stole from Native Americans, and cheated them out of their land. When these bottom feeders realized they were too lazy to work and develop the land they stole that was the beginning of the Trans-Atlantic slave trade.

Just as current day descendants of American slaves should acknowledge their heritage, Americans also should acknowledge that descendants of colonizers – Isler calls them White trash – have embedded themselves into American society. They continue to push the erroneous narrative that it’s Black people who are lazy and are criminals, when time and again it is proven they are the most shiftless, lazy and the most criminal element alive.

To find out how to spot these bottom feeders known as White trash click on the video now.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com. Follow her @TCBStef on Instagram and Twitter.