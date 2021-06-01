Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Police Have Questions for DaBaby in Connection to Miami Shooting

By Fisher Jack
dababy-smile-getty*Rapper DaBaby is always caught in the middle of something. TMZ reports that the rapper has been questioned by Miami police following a shooting that occurred on Monday night. Per the report, two people were injured and one is in critical condition.

As of now, police tell the outlet that the rapper was merely questioned. The incident went down near multiple Miami Beach restaurants and bars. His connection to the case is unclear.

Detectives are actively following leads in the shooting, and though several people were initially detained … so far no arrests have been made. Anyone with possible info is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305.471.TIPS.

Bottom line: The rapper’s attorney, Drew Findling, told TMZ, “Mr. Kirk has been released by the police. No criminal charges have been filed against him.”

