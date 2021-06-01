Gizelle Bryant Reveals She and Pastor Jamal Bryant Have Called It Quits…Again [VIDEO]

*“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant has revealed that the thrill is finally gone between her and her pastor ex Jamal Bryant.

Gazelle made the announcement during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, along with her RHOP co-star Robyn Dixon. The Bryants divorced in 2009 over Jamal’s alleged infidelity, and there were whispers that the two reunited to rekindle the love only for the sake of the RHOP reality series.

“We were working on us getting back to together … but he lives in Atlanta [and] I live in Maryland … with the pandemic we just realized it’s not the right time,” Gizelle revealed, adding “it’s just not going to work.”

Bryant emphasized that the father of her three daughters “will always be in my life.”

“We’ve been in each other’s lives for 25 years. He is one of my best friends [and] I to him. I don’t know anyone more than I know a Jamal Bryant,” she said. “No we’re not together but yes we are still in each other’s lives.”

Watch her tell it via the clip below.

Back in December, during an episode of the RHOP reunion special, co-star Monique Samuels addressed the rumor that Jamal and his ex-wife were “pretending” to be together again for the sake of the show, calling their relationship a business “arrangement.” She also asked if it’s true that the pastor had a baby with another woman while with Gizelle.

Jamal fired back at Monique, claiming she defamed him on the show and he issued a cease and desist letter — obtained by TMZ — accusing her of “maliciously spreading inaccurate and unfounded information” on TV.

According to Bryant’s letter … he threatened to sue her if she didn’t assure him she will stop making wild and false statements about his personal life. Monique responded, saying she “has irrefutable proof of your egregious sexual conduct with a woman you have been seeing for the past eight years, as well as others.”

Her husband, former NFLer Chris Samuels, also clapped back at Pastor Bryant with a cease and desist letter, claiming Bryant was spreading lies about him having CTE, that he cheated on his wife and verbally assaulted another woman, per TMZ.

Season 6 of RHOP is set to debut this summer.