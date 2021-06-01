Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Attorney for Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded, 20, Says He Committed Suicide (Video)

Lil_Loaded
Lil Loaded

*Dallas rapper Lil Loaded, best known for the 2019 viral track “6locc 6a6y” that just last week went gold, has died at the age of 20.

Ashkan Mehryari, attorney for Lil Loaded (real name Dashawn Robertson), confirmed the rapper’s passing in an email to Billboard on Monday night (May 31). He said the death was a result of suicide.

Lil Loaded released his latest music through Epic Records. Upon hearing about “6locc 6a6y” being certified gold by the RIAA, he proudly shared the news on Instagram May 27 and wrote, “dopest fanbase on earth.

Watch the video below:

In 2020, Robertson had been arrested on a murder charge in connection to the shooting of 18-year-old Khalil Walker. The Dallas Morning News reported in February that he was indicted on a lesser charge of manslaughter. At the time, his attorney said that the two were friends and the incident involved “no malice.”

Robertson was born in San Bernardino, California, before moving to Dallas when he was young. He grew up listening to Michael Jackson — “to me he started the whole rapping/singing thing. That’s where it originally came from for me,” he said in a 2019 interview with XXL — and Lyfe Jennings, and also drew inspiration from artists like Lil Wayne, The Game, Chief Keef, Snoop Dogg, Rich Homie Quan and Tupac. He began rapping at age 18.

Before “6locc 6a6y” blew up, he released his debut track, “B.O.S.,” which was a reworking of YNW Melly’s “Butter Pecan.”

One of Robertson’s latest releases was his music video for the track “Hard Times,” feat. Hotboii, a track off of 2020’s Criptape.

Watch below:

