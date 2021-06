*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This A-list actor/model must be worried someone is going to expose his Grindr profile or talk about how he likes to pick up guys at this 24 hours diner in West Hollywood and take them back to his place. Why else would he go all in to quash gay rumors.

Can you guess who the A-list actor/model is? Sound off in the comments.