Blac Chyna Calls Out ‘Ghetto’ Double Standard, Refers to Kardashians as ‘Baby Mamas’

*Blac Chyna took to Instagram Stories to call out the Kardashian sisters over the weekend.

The former stripper turned entrepreneur reposted a video of Khloé, Kourtney, Kim, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, and noted “If they were black, they’ll say it’s Ghetto BUT ALL OF THEM ARE BABY MAMAs,” alongside a thinking emoji, per Complex.

All of the sisters have had kids with Black males except for Kendall, who has zero children and Kourtney has three with her ex, Scott Disick, a white dude.

Chyna’s post comes several months after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted her a jury trial in her defamation case against Kris Jenner and the Kardashians.

We previously reported that the lawsuit relates to the E! TV series Chyna had with her ex/baby daddy Rob Kardashian. The series, “Rob & Chyna,” premiered in 2016 and was canceled after only one season. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Chyna claims Kim Kardashian, Kris and Rob sabotaged the reality show by accusing her of “assault, battery, domestic violence, defamation, and interference with prospective economic relations.”

Chyna claims the Kardashians interfered with the shooting of “Rob & Chyna” to the point that E! pulled the plug. In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Chyna says the network, the production company and the stars of the show were all set to film a second season. but the Kardashians used their “power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season.”

Sources connected to the network told TMZ they have documentation showing the reason the show was not picked up was because Chyna refused to be in the same room as Rob, making the filming of a second season impossible.

Page Six reported that three appellate judges found that Chyna submitted “substantial evidence” which support her claim that Kris Jenner “lied” about Chyna beating “the s— out of Rob’s face,” then using that accusation to get the show canceled.

“Chyna also proved that, although Kris Jenner was the ringleader for the plot to get Season 2 of ‘Rob & Chyna’ canceled, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner each separately defamed and intentionally interfered with Chyna’s contract for Season 2 – so all three daughters face a trial by jury for their illegal conduct against Chyna,” Lynne Ciani, Chyna’s lawyer, told Page Six.

The jury trial is set for November 29. Chyna is seeking “millions of dollars” in damages, according to the report.