Monday, May 31, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

On Second Thought … Southwest Airlines Won’t Serve Alcohol After Passenger Assaults Flight Attendant / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Southwest - flight-fight-*Southwest Airlines says they are holding off on serving alcoholic drinks after a flight attendant was assaulted during one of their flights.

The decision comes after an incident involving a flight attendant and a passenger earlier this week. A clip of the fight shows the female passenger physically assaulting the flight attendant, causing her to sustain injuries to her face and losing two teeth. Southwest Airlines flight attendants’ union president Lyn Montgomery said in a letter to CEO Gary Kelly that there have been over 477 passenger misconduct incidents between April 8 to May 15.

Additionally, American Airlines has also made the decision to stop serving alcoholic beverages in the main cabin but they will continue to serve first and business class during in-flight.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Family Receives $35K Settlement After Baton Rouge Officers Strip-Search Teen in Public [Video]

Previous articleTulsa Reparations Event President Biden Possibly Attending Canceled; Offer Too Low (WATCH)
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO