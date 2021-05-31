*Southwest Airlines says they are holding off on serving alcoholic drinks after a flight attendant was assaulted during one of their flights.

The decision comes after an incident involving a flight attendant and a passenger earlier this week. A clip of the fight shows the female passenger physically assaulting the flight attendant, causing her to sustain injuries to her face and losing two teeth. Southwest Airlines flight attendants’ union president Lyn Montgomery said in a letter to CEO Gary Kelly that there have been over 477 passenger misconduct incidents between April 8 to May 15.

Additionally, American Airlines has also made the decision to stop serving alcoholic beverages in the main cabin but they will continue to serve first and business class during in-flight.

