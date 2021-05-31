1921…The Black Wall Street Music Project: Omaleyb’s ‘Kerosene’ & Doc Shaw’s ‘The Sun Will Rise Again’ / LISTEN

*Tulsa, OK — One Tulsa, LLC and its founder Fred Jones is all about unity in the community and today announced more details about the multi generational, multi-genre compilation album 1921…The Black Wall Street Music Project.

The project, first envisioned three years ago, recently kicked into high gear, with local artists joining the mission to bring a spotlight to the music and messages of the descendants of the Greenwood community. To mark the Centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre on May 31, One Tulsa will preview the album with dual singles highlighting both the violent history as well as the inspiration to be gained by witnessing the spirit of a thriving black community in the time of a segregated America.

Omaleyb “Kerosene ft. Steph Simon” and Doc Shaw “The Sun Will Rise Again ft. Lester Shaw and Retsel Shaw” launched under the banner of The Black Wall Street Music Project on Friday May 28 wherever digital music is available.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Tulsa Reparations Event President Biden Possibly Attending Canceled; Offer Too Low (WATCH)

Previewing the project with “Kerosene ft. Steph Simon” by Omaleyb was an inspired choice by Jones and company. The soulful track recounts the hidden history of the Tulsa Race Massacre using the little known fact that airborne bombs of kerosene were dropped on Greenwood in attempts to snuff out the spirit of a people. Yet, Omaleyb uses this lesson to fuel the passions of young people to achieve despite this dark stain on Tulsa and America’s history. When he sings “My citys on fire!” it’s less of a look backwards, than a look forward firing up the next generation. He declares “the proof is in the youth” – and he should know, given his recent crowning as “Teacher of the Month” by Tulsa Public Schools. Omaleyb will be a featured performer during the Black Wall Street Music Project set during Freedom Fest on Sunday May 30th, and once again on May 31st as he lights the stage for John Legend as part of “Remember and Rise” the official commemoration by the Tulsa Race Massacre Commission.

Also previewing the album is the R&B gem “The Sun Will Rise Again” helmed by Doc Shaw featuring Lester Shaw and Retsel Shaw. Doc wrote the song nearly 40 years ago in 1984 but recently recorded it, tapping his sons to breathe new life into an inspirational lyric about life after a metaphorical rain through the lens of love. Seeking a higher vibration, Lester, who gained his world class polish touring with Nile Rogers and Chic, sings “love is strong enough to conquer, let it shine for me and you…” In the context of the Race Massacre Centennial, it becomes a song of reconciliation for a city that is still healing after decades of hiding from the truth.

The featured artists on 1921…The Black Wall Street Music Project range from Superstars to virtual unknowns who all share the mission of One Tulsa to promote diversity and inclusion and ending systematic racism through music. Also lending songs to the release are 3X Grammy nominee Taylor Hanson, singer Branjae, Spoken Word poets Kode Ransom, Jerica Wortham, and Sterling Matthews, Blue eyed soul man Dane Arnold from Dane & The Soup, Tulsa hip hop pioneers Dangerous Rob and Playya 1000, newcomer JANNAH, 80 year old jazz master Washington Rucker, and a posthumous premiere by bassist Wayman Tisdale.

Fred Jones serves as Executive Producer for The Black Wall Street Music Project along with Tulsa’s Guy Troupeand music industry veteranThornell Jones, Jr. also serving as Executive Producers in various roles. Strategic partners include The Hille Foundation, Osage Casinosand Spirit Bank.

“I truly feel blessed to be alive for such a time as this on Greenwood, as we look to do our part for a “better Greenwood” I sincerely hope and pray that this music project enhances the healing of this great city, state and nation.” – Fred Jones, One Tulsa, LLC

1921…The Black Wall Street MusicProject will be released this summer in time for the public launch of the Greenwood Rising Museum.