Sunday, May 30, 2021
New Lawsuit Against Daunte Wright Claims He Disabled Teen with Shot in the Head

By Fisher Jack
*The mother of a shooting victim who became paralyzed in 2019 is now suing the estate of Daunte Wright claiming he was the shooter.

Two years before Daunte Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop, a lawsuit claims that he was involving in the shooting of 16-year-old Caleb Livingston. The lawsuit filed by Livingston’s mother says he was shot in the head at a Minneapolis gas station on May 14, 2019, and it has left him with permanent physical and mental disabilities. However, Wright was not criminally charged for the shooting but civil court documentations allege that all “evidence generated to date reveals that the perpetrator of this crime was Daunte Wright.

Wright and Livingston were childhood friends and the lawsuit added that the pair had a physical altercation in which Wright lost the fight in front of other people which allegedly was a motive for the shooting.

