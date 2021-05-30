Monday, May 31, 2021
Naomi Osaka Fined $15,000 for NOT Speaking to the Media After Match At French Open

By Fisher Jack
naomi osaka - 2019 us open
Naomi Osaka

*When you read this report, remember, she SAID she was gonna do it. Or NOT do it. And she did Or should we say, she DIDN’T.

Naomi Osaka has been fined $15,000 for skipping press obligations after her first-round win at the French Open.

Last week, Naomi Osaka announced on her social media pages that she was not making any press rounds at Roland-Garros despite being warned about the consequences. After her Round 1 win against Patricia Maria Tg, the French Open said in a statement that they will be issuing a fine to Osaka for skipping media after the game.

“Naomi Osaka today chose not to honour her contractual media obligations. The Roland-Garros referee has therefore issued her a $15,000 fine, in keeping with article III H. of the Code of Conduct. nThe mental health of players competing in our tournaments and on the Tours is of the utmost importance to the Grand Slams. We individually and collectively have significant resources dedicated to player well-being. In order to continue to improve, however, we need engagement from the players to understand their perspectives and find ways to improve their experiences. Every year we seek to deliver better experiences to our fans, our players, and our people, and we have a long and successful track record in achievement on this count.”

