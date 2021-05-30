Sunday, May 30, 2021
Falynn Guobadia’s Divorce Settlement Revealed – Prenup Prevents Alimony

By Fisher Jack
Falynn Guobadia Simon Porsha
Falynn Guobadia, Simon Guobadia & Porsha Williams / Instagram

*The public has finally learned what Falynn Guobadia can expect to get from her divorce settlement.

As you may recall, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Guobadia and her soon-to-be ex-husband Simon Guobadia publicly announced their split back in April. He reportedly filed back in January but decided to try and resolve their differences instead. However–about a month later–Simon Guobadia filed for divorce for a second and final time, waiting until late April to publicly reveal the split.

Then, a couple of weeks following their April announcement, Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams revealed that they were engaged after only one month of dating. Shortly thereafter, Simon Guobadia put the home he shared with Falynn Guobadia on the market for just under $5 million. Reportedly, Falynn had until Friday, May 28 to vacate the premises. Now, it looks like the exes have come to a mutual agreement regarding their divorce settlement.

Their final settlement wound up enforcing their prenuptial agreement and waived Falynn‘s rights to alimony. Per their agreement, Falynn is reportedly entitled to a portion of the proceeds from a property she and Simon Guobadia shared. It’s unclear how much the property in question was sold for, but Simon ultimately coughed up $153,725.34. Additionally, Simon paid Falynn $50,000 in an equitable division payment.

Fisher Jack

