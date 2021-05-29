Saturday, May 29, 2021
HomeCalifornia
California

$116.5M Lottery Launched by California Governor to Incentivize Residents to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine

By Fisher Jack
0

Vax for the Win*If you live in Cali and missed the news, here it is. On Thursday, California launched a $116.5 million lottery to incentivize residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

With this move, the USA’s largest and wealthiest state joins a slew of others offering cash prizes to residents to encourage them to get the vaccine.

California’s governor, Gov. Gavin Newsom dubbed the program, “Vax for the Win.”  With the announcement, the Golden State is now offering the largest jackpot out of all states that have employed such a program.

“It’s our biggest ‘thank you’ yet to Californians who have received their COVID-19 vaccine,” the program’s website reads.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Stephen A Smith Calls Out Kwame Brown’s Career in 8 Minute Rant with Blooper Reel (Watch)

Residents of California ages 12 and older and who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for the lottery. According to the program’s website, 10 winners will be chosen on June 15 to receive a $1.5 million jackpot each. Another 30 residents will be selected to win a $50,000 cash prize — with 15 residents chosen on Friday, June 4, and another 15 winners will win on Friday, June 11.

On top of the larger cash prizes, the program also includes $50 cards — given in the form of a virtual card or grocery gift card — to the first two million Californians who start and complete their COVID-19 vaccination upon the lottery’s launch date on May 27.

Previous article18-Year-Old Cameron Deriggs Arrested in Shooting of British BLM Activist Sasha Johnson
Next articlePatrisse Cullors: BLM Co-founder Explains WHY She’s Leaving Org Amid Controversy / WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO