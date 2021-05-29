*If you live in Cali and missed the news, here it is. On Thursday, California launched a $116.5 million lottery to incentivize residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

With this move, the USA’s largest and wealthiest state joins a slew of others offering cash prizes to residents to encourage them to get the vaccine.

California’s governor, Gov. Gavin Newsom dubbed the program, “Vax for the Win.” With the announcement, the Golden State is now offering the largest jackpot out of all states that have employed such a program.

“It’s our biggest ‘thank you’ yet to Californians who have received their COVID-19 vaccine,” the program’s website reads.

Residents of California ages 12 and older and who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for the lottery. According to the program’s website, 10 winners will be chosen on June 15 to receive a $1.5 million jackpot each. Another 30 residents will be selected to win a $50,000 cash prize — with 15 residents chosen on Friday, June 4, and another 15 winners will win on Friday, June 11.

On top of the larger cash prizes, the program also includes $50 cards — given in the form of a virtual card or grocery gift card — to the first two million Californians who start and complete their COVID-19 vaccination upon the lottery’s launch date on May 27.