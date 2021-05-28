*“I fell in love with it…love the chords,” said Ashley Pater about her single “Stuck on You.”

The Canadian Contemporary Pop singer, songwriter and pianist give credit to her parents for encouraging her to make those chords into a song. I agree with them, it’s a musically powerful piece.

“The first verse is soft,” Pater said. She continued on about the “Stuck on You” single, relating the soft beginning of the song and its powerful rolling ending to living a simple life that is interrupted by the rolling challenges of the pandemic.

With the support of her parents this former prodigy began her journey into the music business at the tender age of eight.

“When I was eight I was watching a show…called ‘Next Star’. They would have 50,000 people lined-up to get in and would only take a few hundred,” she explained about how she began as a performer.

She said she was so young she thought the “Next Star” show had actors.

“I found out it was real kids,” Ashley laughed a little. “My dad (John) got in line 5am in the morning and held a spot…I was first! I had a vocal coach…piano lessons. I sung in coffee shops. Now I am a recording artist.”

Ashley’s parents also obtained management services at Rosner Management, through which I met her.

“I have a whole team around me,” Pater said proudly. Then she kind of giggled and said, “But my true manager is my dad. I have been in it for nine years. As your career progresses you meet certain people.”

Ashley said she is currently working with RiseUp TV in Canada.

“They have channels on Ruko. They are about to make a special announcement…I’m very thrilled to be a part of,” she explained. “The first one (a tour interrupted by the pandemic), we followed the restrictions and completed the tour. We’re doing an ‘Eastern to Western Tour’ of Canada in September. I may have locations later.”

The Canadian Broadcasting Center (CBC) radio network, CBC Music, named Ashley Pater one of ten young musicians to watch out for in Canada in 2017. Her single “Stuck on You” received airplay from such radio stations as Blast FM. Ashley was a featured performer on Wish USA. Virtually, she has performed for the YouBloom Tour in Dublin and has an upcoming virtual performance at the “ULMII” Entertainment Conference Saturday, November 6, 2021 in the U.S. Three of her singles garnered positions on Galaxy’s “Top 40 Pop Chart” in New Zealand and she is a seven-time Holland “Red Carpet Award” nominated artist.

“I wanted to go on tour with the new EP,” Ashley said when I asked about her new EP that was slated to be released in May. “Due to Covid…we decided to do singles. We have another single coming out May 8th – “Sober.” www.AshleyPater.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment.

