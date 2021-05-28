Friday, May 28, 2021
Tamar Braxton on Reconciling with Her ‘The Real’ Co-Host Tamera Mowry-Housley

*Tamar Braxton and her former The Real co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley gave fans all the feels when they had a special moment on social media earlier this month. Tamar Braxton spoke with Entertainment Tonight on the moment and said:

“For a while, Tamera and I relationship has been so strained, we even stopped following each other on social media. And when I tell you it was really a moment that I captured of the two of them and it just really reminded me of old times, that was so beautiful and so magical. And I remember I used to be a part of that. And to be honest, I miss those girls. They were like my sisters.”

Tamar Braxton, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai, and Loni Love all hosted The Real in its debut season. Tamar was fired in a major shakeup after season two, and often blamed her former co-hosts for it. Tamera Mowry-Housley left ahead of the current seventh season. The remaining three ladies still host the show with actress Garcelle Beauvais. Tamar continued and explained where she and Tamera currently stand.

“And so when I saw that moment, I just reacted out of what I saw and it really did help rekindle Tamera and my relationship. I’m really so happy that I got a chance to talk to her and text with her and catch up with her, and I’m just so grateful that time heals all wounds. And we have a chance to really grow up and stay under construction and elevate to the next level of our lives.” Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

