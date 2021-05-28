Friday, May 28, 2021
HomeNews
News

Monica Urges Fans to ‘Forgive’ and ‘Love’ Their Parents

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*Monica is urging any of her fans who are currently at odds with their parents or have strained relationships with them to “forgive, love, and start letting go.”

Speaking from a hospital bed following surgery to address her endometriosis, per MadameNoire, the singer shared a video on social media yesterday (May 26), in which she dished about relationships between parents and children, saying “Your harvest is yours, you reap what you’ve sown. And being kind to other people [and] being loving to other people is important.”

“But whatever it is that you have with your parents,” the singer continued, “even if your parents are not the type of parents you should have in your space every day, forgive them, love them, and start letting that pain go.”

READ MORE: Monica Tapped to Host True Crime Series ‘Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly’ on VH1

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monica 🖤 (@monicadenise)

“[It] definitely laid on my heart to say ‘Let it go,’” Monica continued. “And that doesn’t mean that people need to be close — up in your space — it may just mean that you need to let go of what you cannot change because the one thing we learn in life [is that] we don’t control other people’s actions.”

Monica also noted, “And a lot of times, people only did what they knew to do — even when that wasn’t enough for you.”

“Hold onto his unchanging hand,” she added, quoting a gospel hymn. “Do what you got to do and make sure you give your kids better than what you had — break generational curses, spend time, love on each other, and be good to each other.”

The caption of Monica’s post read, “I recently had surgery for the second time to address my endometriosis & the complications it causes! This was laid on my heart while in the hospital & I never shared it! Today after talking to my Dad, the message hit me again… #YouNeverKnow #Forgiveness #LettingGo #IKnowILookAMess LOL #DontMissTheMessageTho #LoveAuntie.”

Check out the full IG post above. 

Previous articleTiger Woods Calls Car Crash ‘More Painful Than Anything I Have Ever Experienced’
Next articleTamar Braxton on Reconciling with Her ‘The Real’ Co-Host Tamera Mowry-Housley
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO