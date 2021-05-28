Monica Urges Fans to ‘Forgive’ and ‘Love’ Their Parents

*Monica is urging any of her fans who are currently at odds with their parents or have strained relationships with them to “forgive, love, and start letting go.”

Speaking from a hospital bed following surgery to address her endometriosis, per MadameNoire, the singer shared a video on social media yesterday (May 26), in which she dished about relationships between parents and children, saying “Your harvest is yours, you reap what you’ve sown. And being kind to other people [and] being loving to other people is important.”

“But whatever it is that you have with your parents,” the singer continued, “even if your parents are not the type of parents you should have in your space every day, forgive them, love them, and start letting that pain go.”

“[It] definitely laid on my heart to say ‘Let it go,’” Monica continued. “And that doesn’t mean that people need to be close — up in your space — it may just mean that you need to let go of what you cannot change because the one thing we learn in life [is that] we don’t control other people’s actions.”

Monica also noted, “And a lot of times, people only did what they knew to do — even when that wasn’t enough for you.”

“Hold onto his unchanging hand,” she added, quoting a gospel hymn. “Do what you got to do and make sure you give your kids better than what you had — break generational curses, spend time, love on each other, and be good to each other.”

The caption of Monica’s post read, “I recently had surgery for the second time to address my endometriosis & the complications it causes! This was laid on my heart while in the hospital & I never shared it! Today after talking to my Dad, the message hit me again… #YouNeverKnow #Forgiveness #LettingGo #IKnowILookAMess LOL #DontMissTheMessageTho #LoveAuntie.”

