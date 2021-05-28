Friday, May 28, 2021
Joe Brown Calls Cardi B ‘Street Walking Hoe’ and Lizzo a ‘Hippo Who Shouldn’t Be Twerking’ (Video)

By EURPublisher01
*You already know Judge Joe Brown has no filter.

Appearing on Kwame Brown’s YouTube channel “Bust Life,” which itself is filterless, things got really candid, really quickly. The 73-year-old former TV judge had thoughts on everyone from Cardi B to Lizzo, to Charlamagne tha God and The Breakfast Club, to CNN, which he referred to as the “Negro Network.”

The shots came fast and furious for two hours straight, as he sipped from a coffee mug dotted with pics of assault rifles. He began with an extremely politically incorrect rant against the LGBTQ community and it just went left from there.

Watch the full unedited exchange above and Brown’s Cardi B, Lizzo and LGBTQ slander below.

EURPublisher01

