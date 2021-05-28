Is Regé-Jean Page Headed to Black Panther Sequel? – Actor Speaks on That and Industry Racism

*Regé-Jean Page is opening up about his mega-popular role in #Bridgerton, and speculation that he’s taking on a role in the upcoming Black Panther sequel.

The breakout star of Netflix’s Bridgerton, played Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. The record-breaking series aired in 82 million households around the world when it debuted. Media pandemonium occurred when it was announced that the 31-year-old British-Zimbabwean wouldn’t be returning to the show. After the announcement of his departure from the well-loved show, #Regé-Jean Page took to Instagram with a message:

“The ride of a lifetime. It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining the family-not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans-it’s been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing.”

In a candid interview, Regé-Jean Page opened up about his role on the hit show and what life is like for him beyond Bridgerton. The esteemed actor discussed what it was like being a Black man playing the role of

Duke Simon Hastings. He further discussed the need for more black representation in media. Regé-Jean Page said:

“Me and my friend used to joke about the fact that you don’t see a black man on a horse…It’s so simple. I can get on a horse and I can put it on the screen; that’s step one. I can be royalty, and [other people of color] can see the possibility of being royalty. Standing there, wearing the boots and the jacket, doing the dances, inhabiting a space that is perfectly possible for me to inhabit, changes how you see the world.”

oh yeah, there is also online chatter he might be joining Marvel’s highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther.”

While addressing the rumours, Page says, “I spend a lot of time at the moment talking about what other people are saying about me, as opposed to anything I’m actually doing.”

Adding, “I can’t talk about the ‘B-word’ [Bond], because I’ve got nothing to say on the ‘B-word’… I can’t talk about which jobs I’m not doing, because I’m not doing them, [but] I’m very happy with the work I am doing. I’ve been a huge fan of the types of movies that the MCU has been putting out, that have made it possible to do the kind of work I’m doing now, both directly and indirectly.” … Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

