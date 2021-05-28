Friday, May 28, 2021
Hollywood Director Accused of Asking Actresses to Send Him Partially Nude Audition Tapes [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Troy Rowland, a Hollywood director and acting coach, has been accused by at least a dozen women of luring them into sexually provocative auditions. 

As reproted by SandraRose.com, Rowland, who is related to singer Kelly Rowland, is said to have asked several actresses to film themselves partially nude in audition tapes.

Rowland’s film credits as a director include Gracefully Broken, Morbius (2022), Black and Blue (2019) and Merry Liddle Christmas (2019), starring Kelly (pictured below). He is also known for coaching actress Hillary Duff in Disney’s hit series Lizzie McGuire.

Here’s more from SandraRose.com:

The FOX 5 I-Team previously reported that seven actresses from around the country accused the Atlanta-based director and acting coach of luring them into sexually charged auditions for a role that didn’t exist.

Now five more women have reached out to FOX 5 I-Team after seeing the original report, saying the same thing happened to them.

One actress filed an FTC complaint accusing the acting coach of coercion, fraud and revenge porn.

Rowland, who is married and has a daughter, reportedly met the women through his acting classes in Atlanta, Houston and Los Angeles. He allegedly urged women to record themselves partially nude and send the audition tapes to him for a role in “Power.”

But “Power” casting director Rori Bergman told FOX 5 I-Team she had no working relationship with Rowland.

“I want this guy to never be able to do this to anyone else again,” she told the outlet. 

One woman who Rowland preyed on said: “He reels you in. He was God-fearing, and he loved and adored her (his wife). We wouldn’t expect anything like that from him. It was easy to trust (him).”

Watch the I-Team report via the YouTube clip above.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

